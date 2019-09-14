State Department of Education releases statewide scorecard for academic performance

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) unveiled West Virginia Schools Balanced Scorecard results Thursday, outlining accountability ratings for each public school in the state as part of West Virginia’s School Accountability System.
Each public school in the state received a scorecard providing parents, students, educators and communities an annual update on multiple measures which together show student progress. The Balanced Scorecard is used to outline information on where schools are excelling and in what areas schools may need to improve.
"The Balanced Scorecard provides reliable data beyond the traditional measures giving us insight into how our schools are performing,” West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine said. "I see improvements that tell me we are on the right path, but we still must do better. We are pleased to see some of our most challenged schools making improvements and I believe with our combined effort we will continue to see this trend."
Statewide results based on 2018-19 school year data included:
• 32 of 55 districts improved their scorecard points on ELA (English Language Arts) Performance.
• 34 of 55 districts improved their scorecard points on Math Performance.
• 22 of 55 districts improved on five or more indicators from the Balanced Scorecard.
A major finding from the scorecard showed 38 percent of schools did not meet the standard for student attendance. Twenty percent of students statewide were chronically absent in 2018-19, meaning they missed 10 percent or more of the school year.
"Increases in absenteeism are a major concern because teachers cannot teach students who are not present in the classroom,” Paine said. "As we promote accountability and responsibility at the local level, we look forward to counties and local school boards working with us to address this problem. Coming to school regularly is half the battle for our students, and we must look at all aspects of our system, including county board involvement and family and community engagement, to change this tide."
According to the report, the Every Student Succeeds Act requires states to establish long-term goals, and annual targets for progress toward academic achievement in ELA, mathematics, graduation rates an English language proficiency.
West Virginia’s long-term academic achievement goals for English Language Arts and mathematics are to reduce the gap between the proficiency rates in 2017 and 100 percent proficiency by half by the end of the 2029-30 school year.
County results in The Register-Herald's six-county coverage area include:
Fayette County
Of the 10 elementary schools in the county, only Divide and Gauley Bridge met state standards in academic performance last school year. Divide met state standards in mathematics, and Gauley Bridge met state standards in ELA.
Although the state has statewide long-term goals, each school in the state has its own long-term goals for these measures and its own annual target, and four elementary schools in Fayette County — Divide, Gauley Bridge, Mount Hope and Valley — met their own long-term goals during the 2018-19 school year.
Out of the five high schools in the county, none met state standards in academic performance for mathematics and ELA; however, Meadow Bridge and Midland Trail high schools did meet their own long-term goals.
Raleigh County
Of the 17 elementary schools in the county, Hollywood and Crescent met the state’s annual standards in both ELA and math for academic performance. However, only Hollywood Elementary met annual standards in both academic performance and academic progress.
Crescent Elementary exceeded standards in academic performance for both subjects, whereas Hollywood Elementary only met them.
Eleven out of 26 schools in Raleigh County reached their own personal goals in academic performance for the 2018-19 school year: Clear Fork District, Crescent, Fairdale and Ghent elementary schools in mathematics, Marsh Fork and Shady Spring elementary schools in ELA, Independence, Park and Trap Hill middle schools in mathematics, Liberty High School in mathematic, and Shady Spring High School in ELA.
Greenbrier County
Of nine elementary schools in the county, four schools met state standards in academic performance for mathematics and ELA. The schools were Lewisburg, Rainelle and Smoot elementary schools in ELA and White Sulphur Elementary in mathematics.
Although not all schools in the county met state standards in academic performance in the specified subjects, several did meet their own personal long-term goals.
Those schools were Alderson, Frankford and White Sulphur elementary schools in mathematics, Lewisburg and Rainelle elementary schools in ELA, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier middle schools in mathematics, Western Greenbrier Middle School in ELA, and Greenbrier East High School in both subjects.
Nicholas County
In Nicholas County, three out of nine elementary schools met certain state standards in academic performance. Glade Creek and Panther Creek elementary schools met state standards in both ELA and mathematics, and Mount Lookout Elementary School met the standards in mathematics but not ELA.
The following schools met their own long-term goals for academic performance in certain subjects:
• Gauley River, Glade Creek and Panther Creek elementary schools in both mathematics and ELA
• Mount Lookout Elementary School in mathematics
Neither one of the county's middle schools or high schools – Richwood or Summersville middle schools and Nicholas County and Richwood high schools – met state standards in academic performance for either subject, nor did any of those schools meet their own long-term goals.
Summers County
None of the five schools in Summers County, including elementary, middle and high school, met state standards in mathematics or ELA. However, Summers Middle School did meet its own long-term goal in academic performance in mathematics.
Monroe County
None of the four schools in Monroe County, including elementary, middle and high school, met state standards in academic performance in mathematics or ELA.
Peterstown Middle School did, however, reach its long-term goal in academic performance in both mathematics and ELA.
The Balanced Scorecard report stated student assessment data used to calculate academic achievement include detailed information about student performance in math and ELA as measured by West Virginia’s General Summative Assessment (WVGSA) for grades 3 through 8, the SAT School Day Assessment for grade 11, West Virginia’s Alternate Summative Assessment for students on alternate academic standards, and English Learner Proficiency Assessment (ELPA21).
