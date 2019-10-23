With over 700 teacher vacancies in West Virginia, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is looking for ways to not only recruit teachers, but also retain them and keep them in the field.
The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE), along with WVDE officials, made a pit stop in Greenbrier County Wednesday night as part of a listening tour, where they listened to attendees voices their opinions and concerns on the state of education in the Mountain State, while discussing new policies the WVBE has begun to implement.
Discussions focused on family engagement, standards and curriculum, college and career readiness, and educator preparation, recruitment and retention — one of the hottest topics of the evening.
Officials within the Office of Professional Preparation, Recruitment and Retention of the WVDE reported new teachers leave the field within their first three to five years of teaching. In response, the board has taken steps to implement a policy that that establishes an educator preparation program that may eventually replace student teaching.
For college students who major in education, their last semester of school is based on student teaching, where they teach under a certified teacher's supervision and observation. WVDE's new policy, which is set to be implemented in Fall 2021, will then give college students the option to take part in a year-long teacher residency rather than just one semester of student teaching.
Jodie Oliveto, Coordinator for the Office of Professional Preparation, Recruitment and Retention of WVDE, told those in attendance Wednesday night that the residency, which is currently under pilot programs at certain colleges throughout the state including West Liberty University, Concord University and West Virginia Wesleyan College, offers those who are studying to become a professional educator a variety of experiences to immerse them in a school's culture.
"It's often hard for a student teacher to get a grasp what teaching is really like with just one semester," Oliveto said. "This allows that student a full year to understand what schools are like, and gives them a better idea of what they are going into."
The new program will also allow students, or the "residents," to provide the teachers mentoring them with an extra instructor in the classroom. The practice gives the resident student teacher greater opportunities to place theory into practice. Student achievement is also typically improved, Oliveto said, according to schools taking part in the pilot program.
WVDE officials reported there could be several benefits of the residency, including:
• Teacher to student ratio in classrooms to be cut in half, leading to increased student achievement
• Students could receive more individualized attention
• Students could receive feedback quicker and have their questions answered faster
• There will be support for a less stressful work environment for mentor teachers and the school district's efforts to retain staff members
• It could lead to retention of talented and experienced school leaders and staff
• It could lead to sustaining a positive school climate
WVDE officials reported they are working to provide incentives for those who take part in the new program — not just the college students, but the teachers who will have them in their classrooms for a year as well.
"We are looking into grant money and funds for those who are in the residency, with maybe up to a $1,500 incentive for the mentoring teachers as well, in hopes it will help retain teachers and help them in their classroom," Oliveto said.
Linda Boyd, an art teacher at Shady Spring Elementary School in Raleigh County, who is also the president of the American Federation of Teachers for Raleigh County, was present at Wednesday night's listening tour. She currently has a student teacher in her classroom, and believes the residency program would be a big help.
"I do think it will have to be a buy-in from the mentoring teachers, as in it will have to be a continual co-teaching element, not just the mentoring teacher observing the college student teach," Boyd told The Register-Herald. "It would really help current teachers, and alleviate the feeling of being overwhelmed with so many students in the classroom.
"It would really be a good opportunity for teachers all around," she said.
Although Boyd feels the program could help with teacher retention, she feels teachers need more assistance with support for student behavior.
During the 2019 legislative session, the education reform act was passed allowing for $30 million to go towards wrap-around services for schools. However, many teachers are left wondering when there will be funds for those services.
"Teachers are still being trained on the issues children in this state are currently facing, but we're not being trained on how to deal with it. We need more of those services, we need more positions filled with guidance counselors and school psychologists," she said.
"This program will help teachers, but we know our students are still in need. I am seasoned veteran teacher, and I'm still having trouble with it all," Boyd added.
In Fall 2021, when the residency program is fully in place, colleges will then be required to offer the option of the regular student teaching program, or the full-year residency. Oliveto stated with the option in place, colleges would then be allowed to fully switch to the full-year residency if they so choose.
"We are looking into all kinds of ways to alleviate the problems in teaching right now, and we'd really love feedback from the public," she said.
For those who aren't able to attend one of the listening tours, they can provide their thoughts by taking a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/EdVoiceFall29.
