Stanaford Elementary teachers get creative with sending messages to students

Teachers are missing their students, and since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an extension on when students will return back to school, teachers are getting creative on how to communicate with them.
Teachers at Stanaford Elementary School in Raleigh County sent a virtual message to students recently telling them just how much they miss them via their Facebook page. The message was also sent to parents to share with their children.
Each teacher was able to get creative with their part of the message, while each one designed their own sign as a "word."
The message reads, "Dear Stanaford Elementary Huskies, your teachers miss you so very much and want you to know just how much how loved you are!"
Melanie Allen, a kindergarten aide at the school, said one of the teachers at the school found the idea for the message online, and when she pitched the idea, it was a no-brainer for every teacher to get on board.
When COVID-19 first began its spread into West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice ordered schools to be closed statewide until March 27. It was soon realized the return date was not plausible with federal guidelines to continue social distancing, so Justice has mandated schools to be closed until April 30.
Justice has made it known if he needs to extend that date once more, or even shut down school for the rest of the year, he will, he's just waiting for further advice from professionals.
According to Allen, the message sent out received high praise from students and their families, and it's just a small glimmer of hope that can really turn someone's day around.
"We just really wanted to do something that shows even though we are separated right now, we still are here together," Allen said. "We are still here together to support and show love to all of our students and families."
Allen added even though teachers are working online and calling their students to keep in touch, they've been yearning to see them in person.
"We cannot wait until we see them again."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH