St. Stephen's Episcopal Day School to close

A Beckley preschool that has been in operation for 65 years is closing its doors after concerns of Covid-19 and a trend of dwindling enrollment led to a projected $40,000 shortfall this year, church officials announced Wednesday.
St. Stephen's Episcopal Day School is operated by St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on Virginia Street. The school, which employs six part-time teachers, offers a play group for two-year-olds and preschool for three- and four-year-old children for three hours each weekday.
Two of the teachers, Kathy Trump and Kim Houchins, have both worked at the day school for more than 15 years, said Church Rector Rev. Susan Claytor.
"Our staff can't be equaled," Claytor said, adding that she had called each teacher personally to break the news of the closure.
Claytor said she notified staff Monday that the school would not open for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia officials announced in a press release on Wednesday that church officials had notified teachers last year that the school was in a precarious financial situation, due to dwindling enrollment.
Claytor said the Covid-19 pandemic closed the pre-school for the last two months of the previous school year. Uncertainties caused by the pandemic have caused a major drop in enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year.
"We lost two full months of tuition, plus some of our biggest fundraisers are at the end of the year," said Claytor. "So, with that loss at the end, even with the (CARES Act loan to pay employees), we still ended up losing a tremendous amount of money, and parents were just too uncertain to enroll."
Rt. Rev. W. Michie Klusmeyer of the state Episcopal Diocese stated in the press release that only 23 students had enrolled. To open school, 40 students were needed.
"Fiscally, we just could not do it," said Claytor. "We determined that, with the enrollment we had, as of last week, we'd be almost $40,000 in the hole.
"It wasn't even a choice to make, honestly," she added. "We had put a lot of things in place to try and make this upcoming year a break-even year.
"We were cutting things, and my office was doing some of the work, so it was very heartbreaking.
"This school was so important to this community."
Gov. Jim Justice attended St. Stephen's Day School. His daughter was also a student there, Justice said in May 2017 during a visit to the school.
Claytor added that she understands parents' concerns about their children's health.
"We just don't know enough about this (virus), yet," said Claytor.
The national Episcopal Church requires two adults in a classroom with children.
"It's why our church hasn't gotten in trouble, like some of the others, but for something like this," she added, "that's a financial burden."
Houchins, a long-time teacher at the school, responded on Facebook to news of the closure.
"I'm just so heartbroken!" she posted. "St. Stephen's has been part of my life for 15 years!
"I have worked with some wonderful ladies that became family," she posted. "I loved every one of the students and their families.
"I will miss everyone so much!"
Full tuition refunds will be made to parents, according to the release from state Episcopal officials.
Rev. Klusmeyer said that the church covers overhead, utilities, maintenance supplies and the cost of housekeeping for the school.
Claytor said the classrooms are not being dismantled and that church officials will reassess the situation in 2021.
"As of right now, we are not dismantling classrooms," said Claytor. "We're just going to give it some time and, probably, next spring, we'll evaluate whether we feel people will be coming back.
"I don't think, until spring, we'll have any idea of what this virus is going to do."
•••
Claytor, who had overseen daycare operations for a corporation before becoming an ordained minister, said that a number of factors had led to the dwindling enrollment at St. Stephens over the past three years.
"We're not a daycare," said Claytor. "Most need daycare. I hate to use the word 'luxury,' but it really kind of is.
"There's just fewer families where both parents don't work," Claytor said. "The majority of our parents (are those) would could do this, and, every year, there's fewer of those.
"But we weren't giving up until this virus knocked us down."
She said St. Stephen's clergy have discussed offering daycare.
"Honestly, we don't know if there's a need for it," Claytor said. "We thought one thing we would do this fall and winter is (assess) what the need is."
Claytor said that there is a "tremendous need for after school care" in the Beckley area.
"We may look into that, offering (care from) 3 to 6 p.m.," said Claytor. "So that children, they're not quite old enough yet, to be left at home, come and have a snack, do your homework, play on our playground.
"Right now, we're wide open for God to show us what the need is that we should fill."