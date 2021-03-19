charleston — First lady Cathy Justice has announced the winners of the St. Patrick’s Day Essay Contest. Seventh-grade students across the state were asked to think and then write about the following Irish proverb:
A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have.
The first lady had 331 essays submitted from 23 counties and was thrilled to see the creativity of West Virginia’s children.
The winners from this region was:
7th place - $50, Keith Martin, Meadow Bridge High School, Fayette County
Honorable Mention - $25, Lucas Milam, Summersville Middle School, Nicholas County
This contest was the eighth installment of the first lady’s “Student Artist Series” initiative. On special holidays, she will host different art competitions or projects for students to participate in, encouraging creativity and promoting the importance of the arts within schools throughout West Virginia.