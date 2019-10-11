Shady Spring Youth Football Association is serving neighbors in Shady Spring and giving families a chance for fun on Saturday with the first “SSYFA Fall Football Festival,” league spokesman Scott Mays reported.
“Little Miss Pumpkin” and “Harvest Prince” will also be crowned at the fair.
“We’re looking to raise a bunch of food for local food pantries,” said Mays. “We may be turning it into a friendly competition between high school football, middle school football and youth football to see who can raise the most donated food.”
Athletes have been collecting food since September, and the food drive will be open through Saturday.
Festival goers will get to watch a “friendly competition” between SSYFA players and the Shady Spring High School football team.
Mays said the fair will offer food, vendors, face painting and autumn-themed games.
Competition for the pageant titles is open to the public, he said.
The SSYFA Fall Football Festival is Saturday, Oct. 12, at Shady Spring High School from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.