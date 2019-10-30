Join Sprouting Farms and Future Generations University Saturday, Nov. 9 at noon, as they talk about why maple sugaring is making a comeback in Central Appalachia and find out how you can “tap” into this sustainable resource.
Sprouting Farms officials will cover the basics of making maple syrup and practice identifying and tapping maple trees.
The class will be held at Sprouting Farms located at 4661 W.Va. 3/12 in Talcott.
Register to let officials know you are coming at sfmaplesyrupclass.eventbrite.com
To have additional questions answered, contact 304-573-4242.
— Jordan Nelson