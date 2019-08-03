Sprouting Farms in Talcott will host two more educational potlucks, to allow local growers and community members to gather together and learn about food, farming, gardening, nutrition and more.
Thursday, Aug. 8: Growing Herbs — How to grow basil, dill, oregano, sage, rosemary and more.
Thursday, Sept. 12: Mushrooms — How to grow and identify mushrooms, and how to use them.
Those interested can take part in a tour of the farm from 5 to 5:45 p.m. located at 4661 W.Va. 3 and 12 in Talcott, then the educational talk and potluck from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Graham House, just down the road from the farm.
This is a free event, and you can let staff know you are attending by registering at sfeducationalpotlucks.eventbrite.com.
“Feel free to come to just the tour, or just the potluck, if that works best for you,” a Sprouting Farms press release stated. “All are welcome!”
If you have any questions, contact 304-573-4242.
— Jordan Nelson