Join Sprouting Farms in Talcott and guest speakers from West Virginia State University Extension for training on a variety of topics useful for future farming endeavors.
The trainings will be hands-on and interactive classes on topics useful for a sustainable farm business.
The following is a list of dates, topics, and times for the trainings:
Cover Cropping — Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.
Cover cropping training will go over fall cover crops and will show the latter stages of cover crop management.
Transplanting — Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m.
Transplanting can be costly but in organic systems it is crucial for managing weeds and ensuring reliable yields of some crops.
Season Extension — Thursday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m.
This training will cover season extension techniques including low tunnels, high tunnels, and the use of fabric row covers.
All of the events are free, but those who wish to attend are urged to register at http://sffarmertrainings.eventbrite.com/.
All trainings will be at Sprouting Farms, at 4661 W.Va. 3 and 12, in Talcott.
For more information, call 304-573-4242.
— Jordan Nelson