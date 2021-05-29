TUSCALOOSA, AL — The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.
Named from this area were:
Chanson Wallace of Beckley, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Talya Whyte of Lewisburg, who received a Bachelor of Science.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, offers nearly 200 degree programs and is a leader in cutting-edge research through more than 30 research centers.