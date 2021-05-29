TUSCALOOSA, AL — The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.

Named from this area were:

Chanson Wallace of Beckley, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

Talya Whyte of Lewisburg, who received a Bachelor of Science.

 

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, offers nearly 200 degree programs and is a leader in cutting-edge research through more than 30 research centers.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video