Spotlight on Schools serves over 1,000 students at Carnegie Hall

Over 1,000 Greenbrier County elementary school third, fourth and fifth grade students attended “Creole For Kidz and the History of Zydeco” performed by Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg, as part of Spotlight on Schools.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10, Carnegie Hall presented four performances to nine schools.
Terrance Simien and his Zydeco Experience Band performed a variety of cajun tunes for the enthusiastic audiences. Children were invited up on stage to play the frottoir, or rubboard, with the band. Students also learned several French words and phrases and sang along on the choruses of some of the songs. Simien also invited the audience to sing along on the hit song “Goin’ down the Bayou,” which he wrote with Randy Newman for the movie “The Princess and the Frog.”
Alderson, Crichton, Frankford, Lewisburg, Rainelle, Ronceverte, Rupert, Smoot and White Sulphur Springs elementary schools attended the performances. In addition, Liz Daigle’s French class from Greenbrier East High School attended one of the concerts.
The Spotlight on Schools series features a different performance medium each year, giving the students in Greenbrier County unique opportunities to realize the power of live performance. By bringing inspiring performers, artists, and musicians to the area, Carnegie Hall strives to present experiences that broaden students’ understanding of the world outside southeastern West Virginia. Money from the Greenbrier County School levy helps fund programs like Spotlight on Schools.
For more information on this program, contact Leah Trent, education director, at 304-645-7917.