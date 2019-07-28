The former 304 Chophouse restaurant at the bottom of Raleigh Hill in Beckley is once again open for business — this time as La Cabana, a sports bistro with a Caribbean flair and a new owner.
La Cabana owner Juan Solis also owns Rancho Grande Mexican Grill in Beckley and a restaurant in Morgantown and is in the process of opening another eatery in Lewisburg, General Manager Julie Stewart says.
“It was just vacant, and they thought they would venture out to try something different from what they’re used to since the area could use a sports bistro,” Stewart said.
La Cabana officially opened in April, although the restaurant is still in the process of fine tuning its final menu, according to Stewart.
“I’m excited to bring a sports bistro to the area with a friendly staff,” Stewart said. “The menu is very affordable.”
Stewart says the goal of La Cabana was to make it affordable for anyone in the area to go out to eat without cutting quality.
La Cabana features a full-service menu and bar and both indoor and outdoor seating. Large screen televisions line the walls and the staff say they’ll be offering specials during most sporting events.
The menu currently offers appetizers like wings, Cabana nachos with steak or chicken, house made spinach artichoke dip and a sampler full of chicken tenders, cheesy mozzarella sticks, potato skins and onion rings.
“The wings are definitely a favorite,” Stewart said. “They’re naked wings, not breaded, with your choice of dry or with sauce.” The wings are served with a side of the restaurant’s homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing.
The Cabana Grande Burger — which is topped with andouille sausage, jalapeños, provolone cheese, bacon, pico de gallo and a creamy chipotle sauce — is another customer favorite.
One thing that sets La Cabana apart from others is the large portions of food, Stewart says.
“They’re large portions at a great value,” she added. “The customers we have usually go home with a to-go box.”
Since opening the doors this spring, folks seem to be enjoying the new sports bistro concept, Stewart says.
On Saturday, Glade Springs resident Carlos Kinsey stopped in with a group of co-workers.
“It’s delicious,” Kinsey said about La Cabana’s food.
Kinsey said his favorite menu item is the slow cooked ribs, which can be served as a half or full slab, and are served with La Cabana’s house made barbecue sauce.
“My wife likes the shrimp and I order the ribs,” he said. “I take the full thing (rack). I’m a big eater and I can’t eat all of it.”
La Cabana is located at 1520 S. Eisenhower Dr. in Beckley. Stewart says she hopes the community who hasn’t visited the establishment yet will come out and taste their menu.
“It’s nice to serve the community and people who enjoy good food,” Stewart said.
“I hope everyone will stop in and enjoy the atmosphere and a meal. Have a cocktail, share something and stay awhile,” she added.
For more information, call La Cabana at 304-860-1913.