Scheduled to open to the public this fall, the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center has always been billed as a boon for the community as a whole, not an exclusive asset unaffordable for many.
“We think this thing can be affordable for everybody,” project founder and internationally-acclaimed architect TAG Galyean told a community gathering at Lewisburg’s Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January 2019.
Just as the $6.8 million facility itself is well on its way to becoming a reality, Galyean’s prediction of affordability took a giant step toward fulfillment Monday at a golf tournament and gala hosted by the members of The Greenbrier Sporting Club.
At Monday evening’s gala, staged at The Summit lodge on Greenbrier Mountain just outside of White Sulphur Springs, announcement was made that the event was on target to raise $90,000 toward scholarships for those in the surrounding communities who would not otherwise be able to pay membership fees at the aquatic center.
“This scholarship fund ensures all kids and seniors can use the GVAC,” Galyean said, thanking those attending the gala for their support.
Galyean provided a brief overview of the project’s genesis, from the initial research and planning done under his guidance by a team of five Greenbrier East High School engineering students, through a public unveiling of those plans in May of 2018, the fundraising for construction costs that followed and, finally, watching the 22,000-square-foot structure begin to take shape on a five-acre parcel of land adjacent to the State Fair of West Virginia’s parking lot in Fairlea.
Galyean said he had three provisos for the facility from the very beginning. It must be a first-class facility, there would be no government partners, and there would be no debt incurred in its construction.
All three conditions were met, he said. And he expects “people will be swimming” at the GVAC in October.
Jamie Hamilton, GVAC’s director of community and donor engagement, said, “This project for me was all about impact… for positive change.”
He predicted that the rewards are going to be much broader than originally thought, as he outlined five major categories of benefits to the community:
1 - Safety. Hamilton noted that many people are unsafe around water, mostly because of lack of knowledge. The GVAC will offer swimming and water safety classes.
2 - Health and wellness. Hamilton said that aquatic therapy can help avert and treat such common West Virginia maladies as obesity, heart disease and arthritis.
3 - Sports. As a former competitive swimmer, Hamilton said he knows first-hand of the benefits of being part of a team, learning cooperation and enjoying the companionship that comes with organized sports. He pointed out that no public schools in Greenbrier or Monroe counties have ever fielded a swim team, something for which the GVAC will make facilities available.
4 - Community enrichment and engagement. People of all ages, backgrounds and races will be drawn to GVAC, Hamilton said, making the facility a hub for interaction and socializing.
5 - Economic development. Aside from the $6.8 million investment now being funneled into the community, the GVAC will create between 15 and 20 new jobs when it opens this fall, Hamilton said. Its placement on land donated by the State Fair’s board of directors positions the GVAC to provide off-season recreational opportunities for the fair’s burgeoning RV rally business, thereby keeping tourist dollars in the hands of local businesses.
“This is not a government project,” Hamilton emphasized. “We’re going to make sure this is a facility for everybody to use.”
Membership and programming fees “are the lowest in the region,” he said, estimating the cost for the public to use GVAC’s facilities will be around 40 percent lower than costs at similar West Virginia and Virginia aquatic centers.
Scholarships provided through events like the Sporting Club membership’s fundraising endeavor will help bridge the remaining economic gap, Hamilton said.
He thanked event organizers and sponsors Tom Crabtree and Warren May for their strong support of GVAC, demonstrated by their commitment to ensure the golf tournament and gala would not just be a one-time boost, but an ongoing project for members of the Sporting Club.
The Greenbrier Sporting Club is a private, equity club organized for the purpose of offering memberships to those who own real estate at The Greenbrier. For more information, visit members.greenbriersportingclub.com.
For more information about the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center, visit www.gvaquaticcenter.com.
