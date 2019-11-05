The kick-off breakfast for the 32nd YMCA of Southern West Virginia Spirit of Beckley awards dinner was hosted Tuesday morning at Historic Black Knight ballroom, with about 150 in attendance.
Honorees for 2019 are Greg Darby, Cory Beasley and Little General Stores. The community service award honors a person “who has, throughout his or her life, selflessly worked to enrich our area and positively affect the lives of the people that reside here,” according to the YMCA website.
Friends and family of the honorees will begin collecting donations to the YMCA’s Youth Programs, in honor of Beasley, Darby and Little General.
“They’ve done so much for the community,” said YMCA of Southern West Virginia CEO Jay Rist. “We invite everybody to come out and participate.”
Rist said the goal of the 2019 campaign is to raise $125,000.
Volunteers hope the generosity of Little General is picked up by donors to the Spirit of Beckley.
“They give to every Little League, basketball, volleyball,” said volunteer Greg Duckworth. “It’s inspiring to see someone as deserving as them.
“They’ve been very deserving of this award.”
Breakfast attendees urged donors to give to the Y Youth Program.
“Through Spirit of Beckley, the YMCA is to raise so much money for underprivileged youth,” said Little General spokesman Charlie Houck. “And we’re able to support a very deserving Little General this year.”
The 2019 breakfast followed a one-year Spirit of Beckley hiatus.
Bishop Fred Simms of Heart of God Ministries received the 2019 Spirit of Beckley award.