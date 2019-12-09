West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins and previous award recipient Charley Houck provided the humor at the YMCA’s 28th annual Spirit of Beckley awards dinner at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Monday night. But this year’s co-honorees – Little General Store owners Greg Darby and Cory Beasley – drew standing ovations and were given plaques, pins and plaudits for their philanthropic efforts for the city, county and state.
Jay Rist, Beckley YMCA chief executive officer, announced that fundraising for this year’s event exceeded a $125,000 goal – hitting $145,000 to help provide "a safe place for our children to go.”
All proceeds go toward the Y’s youth programs.
Chiming in with their congratulations via digital visual recording were Sen. Joe Manchin and WVU football coach Neal Brown. Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold gave the two his own key to the city.
Darby and Beasley were cited for their efforts in numerous community endeavors involving the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, athletics at WVU Tech and several other community organizations.
Little General operates a total of 121 locations in West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio and is a fuel distributor for BP, Exxon, Sunoco, Marathon and Shell.
Little General is a franchise and operator for various branded food service operations, including Subway, Arby's, Godfather's Pizza, Taco Bell, Steak Escapes, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts and Sam’s Hot Dog Stand.
"We are a much better city, a much better county and a much better state” because of Darby's and Beasley’s support, Rist said in his introductory remarks.
He also thanked some 150 volunteers, many among the some 600 in attendance, who “answered the call, pounded the pavement” to drive the fundraising.
In his acceptance speech, Darby thanked Little General’s customers, his company team, suppliers and family for making the company the success that it is.
The company’s philanthropy comes “from the heart,” Beasley said. “We did not do this for the recognition.”
“I feel like this award is for all of us,” Beasley said. “It takes a village.”
The Spirit of Beckley Community Service Award is annually given to individuals who, throughout life, work to enrich Beckley and Raleigh County.
Darby and Beasley were the 32nd recipients of the award.