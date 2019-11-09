A Kimberly man with an outstanding charge of possessing a firearm illegally and making a series of traffic offenses in Fayette County was taken into custody in Smithers Wednesday, Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported.
George “Speedy” Legg, 54, was also wanted by West Virginia State Police, State Police Parole Services and Cedar Grove Police Department for additional charges, said Fridley.
Legg was on parole when he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase from Cedar Grove in Kanawha County, starting at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, to the Lizemore area of Clay County, where his car was found abandoned near Independence Road.
Legg was at-large until Fayette deputies and officers with the Montgomery and Smithers police departments followed tips from citizens and nabbed him around 9:30 a.m. in Smithers.