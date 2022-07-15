In an effort to reduce fatalities and injuries, law enforcement officers will be participating in both national and state highway safety programs over the next few weeks.
Conducted by local law enforcement agencies, the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is reminding drivers to slow down and obey the speed limit ahead of a statewide high visibility enforcement period that runs through July 31.
The statewide efforts are held prior to a national enforcement push in late July through mid-August by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind drivers to stop speeding.
In 2020, more than one quarter of all crash fatalities were speeding-related, and there was a dramatic increase (17 percent) in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2019-2020. Even advancements in vehicle safety and passenger protection cannot keep people safe from the dangers of speeding.
The past few years have seen an increase in risk-taking and careless driving.
“No matter how advanced you think your driving skills may be, speeding is dangerous,” according to a spokesperson. “Obeying posted speed limits keep drivers and passengers safe – and they aren’t suggestions.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, local roads are more dangerous than highways for speeders. In 2020, 87 percent of all speeding-related traffic fatalities on American roads occurred on non-interstate roadways.
“During the past two years with shutdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the slow return to normal traffic volume, one of the most startling trends we have seen is an increase in speeding,” said Bob Tipton, GHSP director.
“We had numerous reports of motorists driving at speeds well over the posted speed limit – at many times, drivers were traveling at dangerously high speeds,” Tipton noted.
“The data tells us that when drivers are traveling at higher speeds, the harder it is to stop or make sudden changes due to traffic, road conditions, animals crossing the road, and other factors.
“We are asking you to slow down – in town limits, your neighborhoods, on your local county roads, you need to always obey the posted speed limit,” Tipton emphasized.
“We see people speeding every day, especially young men. If you’re killed in a crash, or kill someone else, that’s it. Life is not a game – unlike a video game, there’s no second chance.”
In 2020, there were 11,258 people killed in speeding-related crashes nationwide, accounting for 29 percent of all fatal crashes in the United States.
Much like impaired driving, speeding is a selfish choice that can have deadly consequences for the driver, vehicle passengers, and other road users, like pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcycle riders.
Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. A speeding driver also affects stopping distances – as speed increases, so do the odds of a vehicle crash. Even the safest cars with the newest technologies are limited in how much they can help reduce the odds of a crash.
“The effects of speeding are deadly,” Tipton said. “Drivers in West Virginia need to be aware of this campaign and their speed. Not only is speeding illegal, it’s dangerous for all road users – other drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.”
Young people and motorcyclists are especially susceptible to high speeds, and young people represent the largest demographic involved in speeding-related vehicle crashes.
In 2020, 27 percent of male drivers ages 18-44 and 16 percent of female drivers ages 18-44 involved in fatal crashes in 2020 were speeding.
Alcohol and weather also increase the likelihood of a crash while speeding. In 2020, 37 percent of the drivers involved in fatal crashes were speeding and had a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, compared to 17 percent of non-speeding drivers.
The chances of a vehicle crash on wet roads increases drastically when a driver is speeding.
“Our mission is to save lives, prevent injuries, and reduce crashes,” Tipton emphasized. “We’re putting all drivers and motorcyclists on alert – the posted speed limit is the law. No excuses. Stop speeding.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.