New River Community and Technical College offers the opportunity to change the past, design new worlds, create alien cultures and more in a three-week writing workshop in October with author Belinda Anderson.
The class, “World Building with Words: Writing Speculative Fiction,” will meet at the college’s Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, 22 and 29.
Speculative fiction includes science fiction, fantasy and genres such as alternate history. The community education class welcomes both beginning and more experienced writers.
“I have found that writers of all types find the exploration of speculative fiction helps them grow in their craft,” workshop leader Belinda Anderson said. “And it’s a lot of fun.”
Anderson, the author of four books, has been recognized for mentoring other writers. She has been named a Master Artist by the West Virginia Division of Culture and History. She is a past recipient of the West Virginia Writers’ Just Uncommonly Good award, for mentoring and promoting the written word in West Virginia.
The cost for the class is $75, and registration is required by Monday, Oct. 7.
For more information or to register visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
Visit http://www.BelindaAnderson.com to learn more about Anderson and her work.
