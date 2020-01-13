Raleigh County Commission will decide on Tuesday if marijuana growers, processors and distributors may operate in Raleigh County, in accordance with the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act.
The commission will host a special meeting at 10 a.m. to take a vote.
State legislators passed the Medical Cannabis Act and Gov. Jim Justice signed it into law in April 2017. The legislation allows the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Public Health to issue permits to growers, processors and distributors.
"It will allow those businesses who are seeking permits to consider Raleigh County for location," said Raleigh County Administrator Jeff Miller on Monday. "It's a very highly regulated act, and all businesses must comply with zoning codes in the act."
The state application period for counties to request approval is Feb. 18, said Miller.
"Right now, Raleigh County will be one of the first counties to allow this," he said. "We are trying to be proactive for those prospective businesses."
The City of Beckley has discussed the possibility of passing an ordinance that would protect the right of medical marijuana providers to operate legally within city limits.