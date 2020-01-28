One year after Beckley Common Council voted to include sexual orientation and gender identification as protected classes within the city's Human Rights Ordinance, speakers applauded the move and thanked Council and Mayor Rob Rappold, who had supported the effort.
Garrett Lester of Scott Avenue told council members and the mayor that he was unable to write a thank-you that was big enough for the impact that the ordinance had on Beckley.
"I cannot find the words to describe a way that a mother hopes for a child, after they've been gone through the years, because this is the first time they've felt safe in southern West Virginia," he said. "There just aren't words to convey the way that a couple can finally hold hands outside their own doors, for the first time, for some people, in a decade, and people can finally be themselves for the first time, outside of their own hearts and outside of their own homes.
"I just find myself unable to write that speech," Lester added. "All I can offer you is an inadequate facsimile in the form of my deepest and sincerest gratitude."
Christina Baisden, president of Beckley Pride, was a strong supporter of the ordinance, which Council had passed on Jan. 22, 2019, after hearing from a number of those who strongly supported it and those who strongly opposed it.
"A little over a year ago on Jan. 22, history was made in our city, when this Council took a vote and passed (the ordinance)," said Baisden. "There were people who spoke in opposition of this ordinance who claimed our city would crumble, that lawsuits would stack up and resources would be wasted.
"And I'm here to tell you, that did not happen," she said. "We have hosted Pride clean-ups, had Pride nights, a book club and a writing group.
"When I started advocating for the ordinance," Baisden continued, becoming emotional, "it was no secret to anyone who was watching and listening to me that this was personal.
"Not only do I identify as part of the LGBTQ community, but so do my children...I could not allow discrimination to remain commonplace."
She said her oldest son had moved to Baltimore, Md.
"While some people went home and went about their daily lives after the nondiscrimination ordinance, we were the ones celebrating and planning our first Pride event," she reported. "I invited my son. We drove to Baltimore to pick him up, just so he could attend.
"On June 15, we walked on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway, and he didn't even have to speak.
"The tears in his eyes spoke all the words.
"I'm pleased to say that in September, my son came back home to West Virginia," she said, crying. "This is what I had fought so hard for, to bring him home.
"From a very grateful mother, I thank you from the bottom of my heart."
•••
During another part of the meeting, Rappold proposed that Council give South Fayette Street an honorary memorial name in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the late American civil rights leader. The move would not require residents to change their addresses but would place a memorial plaque on street posts on S. Fayette Street.
In other actions:
• At-large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter said a National Civilian Conservation Corps team will be in Beckley from April 1 to 30 to assist Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority and other organizations with projects. The team has 10 people from across the country.
• At the start of election season, Hunter urged candidates to be civil. She said that actor Michael Martin, the former mayor of Mount Hope, said he learned civility from sitting at the diningroom table with his mother and grandmother.
• Councilman Kevin Price, Ward IV, said that his ward is hosting an organizational meeting for a Crime Watch at First Church of the Nazarene on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. He invited council members who are interested in starting a Neighborhood Watch to attend.
After the meeting, Price said that several watch programs exist around the city but that the meeting will offer a more centralized setting with Neighborhood Watch and an opportunity to get more information. Everyone is welcome to attend.
• At-Large Councilman Tim Berry thanked Councilman Tom Sopher, Ward I, for his work regarding a grant source, which would be less restrictive than Community Development Block Grants when making municipal improvements.
Sopher said he presented treasurer Billie Trump with a state Economic Development grant program, which allocates grants from $500 to $1 million. The deadline is May 31. Trump is looking into securing grants for park equipment at Maxwell Hill Community Center, the golf cart paths at Historic Black Knight and other programs.
• Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock reported that Raleigh County Historical Society and a West Virginia University-Institute of Technology student are putting together an informational packet about Hunter Cemetery on Antonio Avenue. The goal is to add the cemetery to the National Register of Historical Places, Bullock said. A meeting is set for March.
• The mayor reported that the WVU-Tech women’s soccer team had glazed bowls at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia. The bowls will be sold later in the Empty Bowls fundraiser project to feed the hungry.
• Raleigh Playhouse manager Shane Pierce thanked Council for developing a strong arts scene in downtown Beckley. He said he gets positive comments about local artist Robby Moore and others when out-of-town artists visit Beckley.