The Spartan Marching Band of Greenbrier East High School will present the closing concert for its 42nd annual band camp at 6 p.m. Friday at the Greenbrier County Youth Camp.
The concert will include music and some of the field maneuvers that will be seen in the band’s 2019-20 field show, “The Crossroads: the Triumph of Good over Evil,” according to a press release issued by the GEHS Music Boosters. An original blues number composed especially for the Spartan instrumental program will also be featured.
Members of the band have been practicing five times a day, in addition to camp activities such as campfire programs, a talent show and a trip to Salem, Va., for a drum corps international competition.
This concert at Anthony is one of two performances the band will hold in northern Greenbrier County between now and the end of the 2019-20 school year.
The public is welcome to attend. There is no admission charge.
Tina Alvey