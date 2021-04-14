The Southwest Virginia Angus Association will be sponsoring the “Doubleheader Sale” on Saturday, April 24, at noon at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, Va.
Twenty-two consignors from Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee will be participating in this sale.
There will be 50 lots of registered Angus female lots consisting of bred heifers, open heifers, spring calving pairs and fall calving pairs that will be offered.
The 22nd annual SWVAA Performance Tested Bull Sale will follow the female sale.
Forty-four bulls were chosen to sell.
They are an outstanding group of bulls that average 205 day adjusted weight of 684 pounds, gain on test-3.86 pounds, 365 day adjusted weight of 1197 pounds, frame-6.1, scrotal-36.0 cm., ribeye-13.2, %IMF-3.93, $W+72, $B+146.
They were all fed as a group at G&E Farm in Gretna, Va.
They were weighed off test on March 12, 2021 and were evaluated by a VDACS state grader.
This is a top-notch set of bulls; many calving ease bulls will be selling. All of the bulls selling qualify under the Virginia Quality Assurance program.
For a free reference catalog contact the Sale Coordinator George T. Johnstone Jr. at 276-620-4901 or 276-228-8496 or the Auctioneer Smith Reasor at 276-620-3123.
Those interested can also look at the catalog and access more information on the bulls at the association web site swvaangus.org