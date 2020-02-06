Large amounts of rainfall hit southern West Virginia Thursday resulting in several flood zones throughout the area, forcing county superintendents to make the decision to dismiss schools early.
Several counties, including Raleigh and Summers, sent students home from school three hours early Thursday, in hopes of them getting there before high water began to collect.
Although the rainfall hit hard, National Weather Service meteorologists assure the rain will begin to subside come Friday morning. However, knowing an end may be in sight didn't keep from some road hazards taking place throughout the area Thursday.
In Raleigh County, the small town of Killarney, which is about five miles from Sophia, experienced high water resulting in road closures. The main road passing through Killarney was filled with roughly four feet of water, and officials closed the road to keep drivers from trying to pass through.
A road leading to the Raleigh Center, a nursing and rehabilitation center located on Ritter Drive in Daniels in Raleigh County experienced large amounts of crumbling on the roadway. Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, one side of the road showed wide cracks, which officials said was due to flooding and poor construction of the road.
Coal City Road near Lego in Raleigh County was also closed Thursday around 1 p.m. due to rising water.
National Weather Service Meteorologist from Charleston, Cara Gregg, reported to The Register-Herald Raleigh and Summers Counties had already received around one and a half to two inches of rainfall by 1 p.m. Thursday. She said by 7 a.m. Friday morning, the area will probably see another half inch of rain.
Although rain had taken over the forecast, Gregg reported the precipitation will switch from rain to snowfall between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday morning, which result in a 20 degree temperature drop.