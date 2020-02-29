Southern Gospel quartet to sing at Hico, Stanaford

The Dixie Melody Boys, a Gospel music quartet, will be featured in southern West Virginia in March.
The quartet will share their four-part harmony during the 6 p.m. service Saturday, March 14, at Lighthouse Worship Center, 1175 Smales Branch Road in Hico. The quartet will be also featured during the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday, March 15, at Stanaford Missionary Baptist Church, 123 Hoist Road in Stanaford.
Since organizing over five decades ago, The Dixie Melody Boys have enjoyed much success, including a Grammy nomination and numerous Fan Award nominations from The Singing News Magazine, Southern Gospel Music’s leading fan and trade publication. Hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, including recent releases such as “I’m Gonna Lift My Praise,” “I’ll Be Living That Way,” “I Won’t Compromise,” “Welcome Home,” “Antioch Church Choir” and “I’m One Of Them.”
The thrill and excitement of performing experienced by each member night after night is evident at each concert. Their goal of delivering a first-class performance filled with excitement, energy and lots of great traditional, Southern Gospel music are traits which have been instilled in each member by group leader Ed O’Neal, a 60-year Gospel music veteran, who was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2004. These characteristics, united with their desire to never compromise their responsibility to spread the Gospel through Southern Gospel music in a professional manner, have allowed The Dixie Melody Boys to establish a place at the forefront of Southern Gospel music.
For more information about the Hico service, call 304-222-1879. For more information about the Stanaford service, call 304-253-2525. For more information about the quartet, visit www.dixiemelodyboys.com.