Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is extending spring break for students by one week beginning March 23.
Faculty will be on campus making preparations to offer classes fully online beginning March 30.
Information will be sent to students on how to access their classes.
“We are working now to do everything necessary to make this as seamless as possible for our students and faculty,” according to a college spokesperson.
“It is important to note that Southern is not closing; rather, we are taking all precautions to minimize the risk of exposure at each of our locations to help ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, as well as the communities we serve.
“These are unprecedented times, and information is changing almost by the hour.
“We are making decisions that we feel are for the good of our students, faculty and staff, but these have been difficult decisions to make.”
The college website and social media pages will be updated as information becomes available.
For more information, visit the website at southernwv.edu.
– Mary Catherine Brooks