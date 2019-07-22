Kok Matim, a 13-year-old boy from South Sudan living in the Dadaab refugee camp in Garissa County, Kenya, was chosen by the Kenya Scouts Association to participate in the 2019 World Jamboree currently taking place at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County.
Matim is one of the more than 1,000 young boys and girls who take part in scouting through the Scouting for Refugees program, operated by AVSI Foundation with the Kenyan Scouts Association.
According to a press release, for the last seven years, the scouting program has been funded by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau for Population, Refugees and Migration, with the World Scout Bureau recently naming the scouting activities at Dadaab as its flagship refugee scouting program in Africa.
“Scouting activities in Dadaab are excellent examples of what Scouts from everywhere could do for people, the planet, peace and prosperity,” said Stephen Peck, Senior Director with the World Scout Bureau Global Support Centre, after visiting Dadaab. “By allowing this boy to represent Scouting from Dadaab, thousands of other Scouts from different countries will be able to be inspired by their stories.”
Matim will participate in the World Jamboree with more than 45,000 scouts from around the globe now through Aug. 2.
