Sophia’s Public Works Department will hold spring cleanup May 16-19 as follows:
Monday: First Street, Akers Street, Bez Street, Bluehawk Lane, Church Street, Front Street, High Street, Phillips Street, Polk Street, School Avenue, Scout Street, Valley Road, West Main Street, to Basham, and Virginia Street
Tuesday: Third Street, Basham Street, Camilla Street, East and West, Henry Street, Hunt Court, Mike Street, Nelson Street, Poe Street, Thom Street, West Street, White Oak Street, West Main Street, to Poe and Wickline Street
Wednesday: Daniel Drive, Deem Street, Dunn Street, Holt Court, Jessup Hollow, Kingwood Court, Maple Street, Riffe, Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Tom Lynn Sub. Div. East Main Street to W.Va. 16, and Springwood Drive
Thursday: Asbury Drive, Knob Street, Lovell Street, Maple Avenue, Oak Avenue, Park Street, Railroad Avenue, E & W, Ruble Street, Walker Street, Bo-hunk, McAlpin Road, Porter Street, Spring Street, Summit Drive, and White Pine.
Do not put items out any earlier than five days before scheduled pickup. Items must be out before 7 a.m. on your scheduled day. Collections begin each day at 7 a.m.; All items are to be placed within 5 feet of curb for efficient pickup.
The town will not pick up auto or truck tires, hazardous; toxic or infectious waste; petroleum products such as oil and gasoline; yard waste such as tree limbs, leaves, logs and brush; demolition materials such as used in construction; lead acid batteries; liquids such as paint, thinners, pesticides and insecticides, TV’s and computer monitors.
The town will accept washers, dryers, refrigerators, freezers or stoves.
No return visits will be made to the streets after they have been completed.
For more information, call 304-683-4505