One member of Beckley Common Council is adamantly opposed to the honorary naming of S. Fayette Street, while two members of council spoke up in favor of the honorary naming.
Ward 5 Councilwoman Janine Bullock and At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter, the two council members who seemed to approve the honorary naming, were in favor of different names, however.
Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher told fellow members of council and city officials during a workshop on Monday that he does not want the name of S. Fayette Street to be changed at all.
Sopher, a historian, said that the street was named after Frenchman Marquis de Lafayette, who in August 1777 was appointed by the Continental Congress to be a volunteer major general in the Continental Army.
Lafayette was later assigned to serve on President George Washington’s staff.
“Lafayette was a great ally of George Washington, during the Revolutionary War,” said Sopher. “Anything named Fayette, it’s a really good thing.
“He was very important to the development of our country,” added Sopher. “He was friends with Thomas Jefferson.
“If he was a friend of Thomas Jefferson, he would’ve been a friend of Alfred Beckley’s father.”
Alfred Beckley, a brigadier general in the Confederate Army during the American Civil War, was the founder of Beckley. His father, John James Beckley, was an associate of Jefferson.
Sopher reported Monday that when Alfred Beckley named city streets, he named Neville Street after his in-laws and Heber after his son, while Prince Street was named after relatives.
And then, he named Fayette Street, said Sopher, who owns Best Fabric and Foam at 309 S. Fayette.
“So Fayette is important, and it’s not offensive,” Sopher said. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong (with it).”
The issue of an honorary naming of S. Fayette Street was raised in October by Human Rights Chair Dr. Kristi Dumas, who asked council during a meeting to give the street the honorary naming of “Martin Luther King Jr. Way.”
The honorary naming would not officially change the name of S. Fayette Street but would permit the use of street signs to acknowledge the late American civil rights leader.
At the last council meeting, Mayor Rob Rappold suggested that the honorary naming instead be given to the late Rev. Daniel Stratton, a former slave and Baptist minister who educated Beckleyans. The all-Black Stratton High School bore his name. Currently, Stratton Elementary on S. Fayette Street and Beckley-Stratton Middle School are also named in his honor.
Rappold said he wanted a more local designation on the street and that Stratton was a fitting person to honor. Later that evening, Distinguished West Virginia Madrith Chambers said she also supported having Stratton’s name on the honorary signs.
During the last council meeting, Sopher said that Bill Withers, the Slab Fork native and Grammy winner who wrote and sang “Just the Two of Us,” was also a contender for the name.
When later asked by The Register-Herald if he had plans to support the name change to honor Withers, Sopher said he did not personally want any change of the name from S. Fayette, due to the history of the name and the inconveniences that a change could cause to businesses and residents, if the name change ever went from honorary to official.
Dumas, the HRC chair who first asked for the name change to honor MLK, suggested she did not necessarily oppose honoring Stratton but added that any change outside of MLK should first be presented to the HRC for review.
On Monday, Councilwoman Bullock told the group that former Ward 3 Councilman Frank Williams is the one who had initiated the name change to MLK and that he had gone before the HRC to present his request.
Williams, who had also once served as HRC chair, was at the meeting.
“With all due respect to the Human Rights Commission, it’s my impression that that’s not necessarily in their purview,” said Rappold. “They, in my mind are maybe a little presumptive if they feel like council needs to put undue weight on a recommendation from the HRC regarding the naming of a street.
“I don’t see a connection here, frankly,” said the mayor.
“OK, that’s your opinion,” Bullock lightly shot back, before Sopher presented the history of S. Fayette Street.
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter suggested that she also supports the “Stratton” designation.
“Rev. Stratton was very important to southern West Virginia and us and our educators,” said Hunter. “That would really be a fitting honor, for somebody who brought so much to our area.
“I understand that that was history, and I appreciate that,” Hunter said of S. Fayette Street. “But is’ just an honorary (naming).”