Songwriter Grace Campbell set to perform in Princeton Nov. 23

Young singer/songwriter Grace Campbell will take the stage Saturday, Nov. 23, at The Room Upstairs, part of The RiffRaff Arts Collective in the Grassroots District of downtown Princeton at 8 p.m.
Campbell has been described as a shooting star with impeccable songwriting capabilities and a charm all her own. A prolific writer, she frequently presents new songs, and the Nov. 23 concert will feature many of these works. A senior at Princeton High School, Grace is an active and involved academic. She is currently preparing for a series of college auditions and is exploring possibilities for the continuation of her musical journey. She is a barista at Appalachian Coffee House, a star at Stages Music School, and a regular at Open Stage Nights at The RiffRaff.
Before the show, guests are encouraged to explore the blossoming downtown neighborhood. Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company offers dinner and local craft beverages, Appalachian Coffee House Princeton serves coffee, tea and pastries. Shopping is available at The RiffRaff Art Boutique, The Hatter’s Bookshop, 80’s Toys of Princeton and Diamonds & Gold Look and more. Pottery painted and DIY craft experiences are available at Artistic Adventures and Hammer & Stain Princeton. More information about the neighborhood and its merchants is available at grassrootsdistrict.com.
The Room Upstairs is a turn-of-the-century ballroom turned small theater with relaxed seating and high-quality sound and lighting. A hub for cultural activity in the Grassroots District, it is an all-ages venue and hosts a wide variety of programming.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and can be purchased online at theroomupstairs.net/tickets or at the door. Complimentary refreshments will be served. Pre-sale tickets are highly recommended as sell-out is likely.
For more information, contact The Room Upstairs, 865 Mercer St., at 304-320-8833.