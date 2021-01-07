Despite record numbers of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths across West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice has ordered that all elementary and middle schools will re-open Jan. 19.
The governor believes students are better off in school, citing far fewer infections among school age children as well as a 54 percent reduction per month in child protective services referrals.
Most Wyoming County Education Association members, however, believe it is still unsafe for students to return to classrooms as the virus continues its terrifying march across the county.
Lauren Manning, president of the county’s West Virginia Education Association chapter, is currently conducting a survey of its members.
“So far, 112 people have taken my survey, with the vast majority, 98, stating they do not feel safe returning to full face-to-face learning on the 19th,” Manning said.
“Most of them, myself included, believe it’s unsafe for everyone involved,” Manning explained. “Our infection rate in the county is over 80, according to the DHHR map, and our active cases continue to rise.
“Social distancing is not that easy to accomplish in most classrooms.
“Being a middle school teacher, 60-plus students will rotate in and out of my classroom daily, and even with our cleaning procedures, many students could still be exposed.”
With vaccinations beginning for school personnel over the age of 50, some educators would like to see the re-openings delayed until after all personnel have been vaccinated.
“From the survey results collected so far, most have said they would like to receive both doses of the vaccine before returning to full five days a week,” Manning said.
“Many appear to be apprehensive, though several have indicated they definitely want it.
“There are definitely mixed feelings about it.
“I will be taking it as soon as it is available to me because I feel like I would be doing my part to keep our students, parents, grandparents, and fellow educators safe,” Manning emphasized.
She noted that the survey results as well as conversations with other teachers indicate teachers would like to see some changes when schools do re-open.
“A lot of the teachers would like to see Wyoming County go back to the 4-1 model from the beginning of the year.
“Speaking from personal experience, the remote Wednesday allowed for more planning, grading, and deeper cleaning,” Manning explained.
During its Jan. 14 meeting, the county Board of Education will decide whether the school system will return to five-day weeks or continue the 4-1 model.
Additional survey responses included:
l better social distancing practices
l following the color-coded map
l smaller class sizes
l deeper cleaning measures
l masks for all students