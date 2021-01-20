As Jerry Zaferatos watched the inauguration of President Joseph Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, he thought of his late father, an immigrant who passed away in March.
Konstantinos "Gus" Zaferatos was born in Cephalonia, Greece, in 1928 but came to the U.S. at age 25. He started washing dishes at the Swan Cafe in downtown Beckley. Later, he and his wife, Billie Buckland, bought the restaurant and operated it until 1972.
Gus died in March at age 91, but Jerry suggested that the inauguration of Biden and Harris showed the American spirit that Gus instilled in his three sons. He often reminded them that they had the freedom to be anything they wanted to be here in the United States.
"He loved America so much, he would have flags all over the restaurant, and he would always say, 'I love America,'" recalled Zaferatos, a Beckley native who watched the inauguration from Sarasota, Fla., under blue skies and in 70 degree temperatures. "The first thing I thought of was, 'Welcome back, America.'
"He's dancing in heaven today because he knew what it meant to be an American," said Jerry. "It's almost breathtaking right now, because people my age really understand exactly what this means.
"It's just like the whole world's been lifted off my back.
"We're doing our best to make this country great again.
"It's back," said Jerry. "Welcome back, America."
Jerry, 65, was one of the millions of Americans who watched the inauguration on news channels. The moment was historic. Not only was Harris the first woman and the first Asian American and Black American to be sworn in as vice-president, atendance at the ceremony was strictly limited because of the raging coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, about 200,000 American flags waved from the National Mall — a "field of flags" that represented those who had wanted to attend the ceremony but could not.
Up to 21,000 National Guard members were on guard, following a deadly Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol by insurrectionists who unsuccessfully had tried to stop Congress from certifying Biden's presidency.
Among those National Guard members on duty in Washington on Wednesday, according to family members, was Fayetteville Police Department Ptl. Devin McDowell, the first Black police officer to serve on FPD.
"What's happened, has happened," Jerry Zaferatos said Wednesday. "We can't keep looking back.
"We have a president who understands what it means to be a leader of this great country and what it takes to bring both parties together and try to heal this nation.
"It's going to be a hard row to hoe, but it can be done," he added. "(Biden) is the type of guy that can unite people together, and he will do that."
While Trump skipped Biden's inauguration, in a rare bucking of tradition, he did leave a letter for Biden, which the president said was "generous."
Vice-President Mike Pence was in attendance, along with President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton and the Honorable Hillary Clinton and President Barak Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
"You see Republican and Democratic presidents coming to the inauguration to help heal this nation," said Zaferatos. "That's a good sign."
He added that the pandemic should be Biden's primary concern now that he is the Oval Office.
Other West Virginians also celebrated on Wednesday.
"Today is a historic moment for all women in the world," said Ward V Beckley Common Councilwoman Janine Bullock. "The second-highest office in the United States is a woman, Vice President Kamala Harris.
"I salute her on today, for her perseverance."
Dr. Kristi Dumas of Beckley said Harris' inauguration is important for both parties.
"My heart was full of witnessing the inauguration of the first female vice-president," said Dumas. "What it represents extends far beyond party affiliation.
"It represents the shattering of glass ceilings, a seat at the table and limitless possibilities for every little girl in our country."
She added that she hopes Biden will "reach across the aisle to address the challenges we face in this country, begin to heal our nation and let freedom ring."
Bill Baker of Daniels, former Raleigh County Commission president and Raleigh school superintendent, saw the perseverance of democracy in the transfer of power.
"It is great to live in a country where the voice of the people at the ballot box still determines who our leaders will be," said Baker. "Our republic was severely tested but survived to witness a peaceful transfer of leadership that has occurred every four years for over 200 years.
"Hopefully, we learned from the experience and will be stronger and more vigilant in the future."
Mel Kessler of Beckley, a Democrat, said he is "delighted."
"I hope we have a new path, and it'd take a new approach, instead of mocking people, trying to work together and bring this country back together," he said. "Obviously, I want to see them get rid of this Covid and see what's wrong with the hold-up on it.
"But I reckon the first word that comes to my mind is just the delight that we have a new hope."
Annetta Coffman, 45, of Oak Hill, said she hopes that the upcoming administration's policies help middle class Americans.
"I am hoping that some way people can come together and unite instead of continuously being divided," she said. "I don't support everything this administration stands behind, and I didn't support everything the Trump administration stood behind, either."
Coffman said she did not see benefits from Trump's policies.
"I honestly didn't see any tax breaks for myself and still had to to work two jobs, and I also lost my health care coverage and so did my son, who needed follow-up health care due to a pre-existing condition.
"I can only hope that things get better for middle class people like myself and all Americans in this country."
Famous Mossy native Monte Durham of "Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta", was close to the inaugural energy on Wednesday. He spoke from Salon Monte, his luxe waterfront salon at Old Town Alexandria, Va.
"I'm struck by the dignity and grace, while welcoming change," said Durham. "I reflect on a particular song, 'This land is your land, this land is my land.'
"God bless America."