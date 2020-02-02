A bill in the West Virginia House of Delegates has the intent to protect children like an 8-year-old Oak Hill child, Raylee Browning, who allegedly died of abuse and neglect while Nicholas County Child Protective Services was investigating physical, emotional and sexual abuse claims against her home-school educator and guardian. However, while many are for the legislation, some from the homeschool community feel the bill may not be delegated with much instruction.
House Bill 4440 is sponsored by Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio. It keeps parents and other home-school teachers from home-schooling if there is a CPS investigation of abuse or neglect or a conviction for domestic violence.
Current state law requires a parent or guardian to notify the district school board of a plan to withdraw a child from the public school system in order to home-school or else appear before a school board. Parents and guardians who are accused of abusing a child may withdraw the victim from school and keep them at home, under current home-school laws.
The bill has bipartisan support and is in the House Education Committee. It has yet to be announced when action on the bill will move forward, but Fluharty says if the bill is passed, it would make a slight change to state code.
“The procedure right now is, essentially, the superintendent just blanket-stamps every request. Right now, if you have a CPS case against you, you can currently home-school," Fluharty said. "Under current law, the abuser himself can go to the school and say, ‘I’m going to home-school.’ Let’s have an objective measure that says, ‘(Not if) there’s a pending CPS report.’"
Raylee died Dec. 26, 2018. She was living with her father, Marty Browning Jr., his domestic partner Julie Titchenell Browning, and Julie's sister Sherie Titchenell. Sherie was home-schooling Raylee.
Before moving to Oak Hill, Raylee had briefly attended Mount Lookout Elementary in Nicholas County, where her teacher had reported to CPS she felt Raylee was being abused. Raylee’s mother, Janice Wriston, and others had also made reports to CPS.
After the reports to CPS, the adults withdrew Raylee from Mount Lookout and later moved to Oak Hill. According to testimony to police from a child who lived in the home with Raylee, the adults withdrew her from school in order to hide ongoing abuse and starvation, and police reported that Raylee had a number of physical injuries and a tear in her rectum at the time of her death.
While current home-school parents are in agreement what happened to Raylee was horrific, some feel the language of the bill raises eyebrows.
“Read through this one time and your initial response probably won’t raise an eyebrow. It almost seems like a no-brainer to anyone who rightly thinks abuse and neglect is atrocious," said Jamie Buckland, a home-school parent and legislative liaison for Raleigh Educational Association of Christian Homeschoolers (REACH). "Read it to a veteran home educator, and you’re going to get more than an eyebrow raised."
Buckland asked, "At what point should a parent have their rights and freedoms taken away by the government for the betterment of the child?" She said she feels that's the real question many are trying to answer, including many home-schoolers.
Buckland now lives in Egeria in Mercer County on a 6-acre hobby farm, with a lot of space for her children to roam and play, but that hasn't always been the case.
"Before this, when my eldest was 12 years old, we lived in a neighborhood. On any given morning, you could have found him out on a four-wheeler in the one patch of woods he could find, armed with a pellet gun shooting at tin cans," she explained. "One call from a concerned neighbor could have opened an investigation.
"Then, under this amendment, he and his younger siblings would be legally forced to enroll into the local public school until the investigation is complete," she said. "Think about that — they wouldn't be removed from my home, there wouldn't be grounds for that, they would just have to go to school."
Buckland said she feels her hypothetical explanation doesn't reasonably address the criminal activity many have read about in Raylee's case, and feels the school board failed to take their concerns to the judge to deny Raylee's guardians the right to home-school.
"That's already the law. The board has the authority to go to the circuit court and ask the law to do what the law should do — keep a suspected abuser with an open case from pulling a kid out of school to further hide their abuse," she said.
Buckland said she feels this isn't a home-school issue, and that Child Protective Services failed Raylee, not a lack of home-school regulations. She feels honoring Raylee with legislation is something she can stand beside if it holds those accountable who actually failed to follow the law to protect her, she added.
"I’m all for effective measures to expose behaviors which should begin the process of a parent losing their rights. This just isn’t one. This is wasting time and resources when we could be discussing effective measures at the county level which would support the work to protect children at risk of being harmed by ill-intentioned parents," Buckland said. "I’m doing that. I’ve met with staff at both Raleigh County and Mercer County board offices and have taken time to discuss concerns with staff at the state Department of Education. I’ll be emailing the delegates serving on the Education Committee to discuss my concerns. I suggest others do the same.”
Nicole Lynn and her husband, both of Greenbrier County, fostered over 30 children throughout a six-year period. Now, she is a mother of four, three of whom are adopted, and she has home-schooled for over 17 years. She said, at the very least, she finds House Bill 4440 "incredibly disturbing."
"From my own personal experience, I have seen how CPS has unknowingly been used as a tool to retaliate against those who speak up to protect children in their charge," Lynn said. "To allow a law to be put into place that could force a parent to submit to the state's claims without due process is an infringement on parental rights. This tragedy did indeed happen to a home-schooled child, but unfortunately this abuse was not the result of home-schooling parents striving to give their children the best start in life. The evil of this act began long before the child was removed from public school."
Lynn added despite all the reports about possible abuse while in public school, Raylee remained in the home. She said she feels the incident is more of a reflection of the "overburdened CPS system."
"The bill introduced places children of law-abiding home-school families at risk by allowing a single call to CPS to have them pulled from their routine and placed into a school without any proof of abuse or neglect," she said.
While everyone wants all children to be safe, happy and secure, Lynn said, she feels the situation would be better served by implementing more resources for CPS workers and providing additional services for families in crisis.
•••
Monica Ballard-Booth, a licensed psychologist, social worker, and infant mental health mentor with Cornerstone Family Interventions Inc. in Madison, W.Va., said the Children’s Bureau at HHS' Administration for Children and Families (ACF) recently published the 29th edition of the Child Maltreatment Report, revealing only 678,000 of the 3,534,000 million children who were the subject of an investigation or alternative response in fiscal year 2018 were determined to be victims of maltreatment.
“I encourage anyone who reasonably suspects child abuse or neglect to report it. However, since 3/4 of referrals to child protective services are not substantiated, it would be presumptuous to proceed as though a home-schooling parent is guilty without an investigation just as it would be presumptuous to make such unfounded assumptions about educators in public schools," Ballard said.
She added that such a "discriminatory law" would encourage false allegations against innocent caregivers, placing additional strain on an already over-burdened child welfare system.
"We do not want to deter attention from legitimate referrals of child abuse and neglect," she said.
Ballard, who is also an advocate for education choice, said she feels there are many nonpunitive things one can do to protect children, including encouraging public, private and home-schooling educators to participate in child abuse prevention training.
"Prevention education has been shown to be effective at protecting children. Offering in-person body safety education and offering in-person or online child abuse prevention, identification and reporting training to adults is an important step," said Ballard, who is also a certified facilitator of child abuse mandated reporter training for adults and body safety education to children.
Michael Donnelly, director of global outreach for Homeschool Legal Defense Fund (HSLDA), said his group is fighting Fluharty’s bill and has called the bill unconstitutional, un-American, and unnecessary.
"House Bill 4440 is based on invidious stereotyping of homeschooling parents and presumes, without evidence, that homeschooling is a risk factor for abuse or neglect," Donnelly said in an article for HSLDA. "What would happen if the West Virginia Legislature banned children from enrolling in all schools where there have been allegations of teacher abuse?"
Donnelly said he feels school districts are already authorized to seek an order to deny home education if there is reason to believe a child's education may be neglected or for other compelling reasons.
"West Virginia children’s code already provides for child welfare investigations and court petitions to ensure child safety," he said. "The proposed legislation seeks to solve a problem that has already been addressed."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH