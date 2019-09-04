On Thursday, the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority (RCSWA) will reveal its newly constructed "Wooton Park," consisting of practice fields and a walking track.
The recreational facility is located at the Solid Waste Authority, 200 Fernandez Dr. in Beckley, on a closed portion of the old landfill.
The Lucas Field practice fields will accommodate youth football, baseball, soccer, and other sports activities. The Bailes Trail walking track, a third of a mile around the field's perimeter, can be used by all ages.
The park is named for John D. Wooton, chairman of the board, who has dedicated 30 years of volunteer service to the RCSWA. The practice field is named for Leon Lucas, and the track is named for Dr. John C. Bailes, both of whom served on the RCSWA board for many years.
The release said the idea for the park construction was brought forth by Wooton, who saw a need for youth practice facilities for Raleigh, Fayette and Wyoming county citizens. The idea was unanimously supported by all RCSWA board members: Bill Patton, E. Paul Barley, Jeremiah Johnson and Kevin Reedy.
