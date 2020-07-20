A Colorado company is asking Raleigh County Commission for permission to build a $90 million solar farm at Grandview, but the proposed plan has gotten some early backlash from coal proponents.
Raleigh Solar, which was created in October 2018 by Dakota Renewable Energy of Denver, Col., has signed
an agreement to purchase about 600 acres on Grandview Road if favorable tax incentives are granted, according to Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver.
The agreement would state only that Raleigh County is open to the farm.
On July 7, an attorney for Raleigh Solar had asked Commission during the regular meeting to grant Raleigh Solar an agreement for “payment in lieu of taxes.” Commission has not entered the agreement and will host a meeting and public hearing prior to entering any agreement with the company, Tolliver said.
“They didn’t contact us until about a month ago,” said Tolliver. “As far as Commission, we had a meeting with them about a month ago,” he added. “We submitted a bunch of questions to them, and I think they were supposed to answer the questions we have (the week of July 20).”
Under the requested agreement, Tolliver said, Raleigh Solar would pay the county, based on the amount of electricity the farm generated, over a 15-year period. Commission will only consider the agreement if the payments are higher than any tax revenue that the property would generate.
The company would also be responsible for treating the soil and for putting up a bond to disassemble all the panels, once the 15 year is past, he added.
“It’s not just, we’re going to sign an agreement and, once the 15 years is up, they’ll just leave,” he said. “It’s just like a coal mine.
“If they strip the mountain, they have to put up a bond after they’re done getting the coal and try to get the land back, close to normal, as it was before they went it.”
Tolliver said there would be more than 1,000 solar panels on the 600 acres at Grandview.
A solar farm, www.renewableenergyworld.com reports, is a large-scale solar installation where photovoltaic (PV) panels, also called solar panels, are used to harvest the sun’s energy. They are decentralized and usually consist of ground-mounted solar panels that are installed across large areas.
The farm operates as a power plant — just like a natural gas or coal-fired power plant — and generates electricity for consumers. In most cases, they provide power to the electric grid and are part of the utility’s energy mix.
Raleigh Solar was created in October 2018, the West Virginia Secretary of State website shows, by Dakota Renewable Energy, which has a principal address in Denver, Colo. Dakota also lists addresses on West Washington Street in Charleston and in Palo Alto, Calif.
On the Raleigh Solar website, www.raleighsolarfarm.com, Raleigh Solar reports that the farm will bring long-term jobs and construction employment, and will provide taxes without placing a burden on local schools or services or increasing traffic. The goal is to build on 600 acres, to the east and west of Grandview Road, north of Interstate 64.
“The Raleigh Solar Farm will generate a peak output of approximately 90 Megawatts of clean power,” the website reports. “On an annual basis, the generation is equivalent to the demand from 16,000 West Virginia homes.”
The Raleigh Solar Farm is expected to be operational in late 2022 or 2023, according to the website. During Commission on July 7, Raleigh Solar attorney Roger Hunter of Charleston said the farm would not raise utility rates for West Virginians and would likely serve consumers along the East Coast.
Hunter said the proposed farm could bring $40 million in tax revenues to the county.
Tolliver said on Wednesday there will be only about six long-term jobs created, but construction jobs will last about a year. There could be “several dozen” construction jobs, he added.
Local businessman Doug Epling told Commission he opposes the farm. Epling said the solar farm could hurt the coal industry, a long-time staple of the economy in southern West Virginia.
“This is going to decimate our coal mines,” Epling stated. “Not just a few coal mines, but several.”
Tolliver said Wednesday that he is aware of Epling’s stance and others who oppose the agreement with the solar farm.
He emphasized that no agreement has been made with Raleigh Solar and that a public hearing will be held prior to Commission voting on whether to accept payment in lieu of taxes.
Hunter said Raleigh Solar is also looking at other sites, including a site in Virginia that has favorable tax incentives.
“We will not agree to anything, unless the county would benefit from it, as far as payment in lieu of taxes,” Tolliver said Wednesday. “We will have all those figures before we would agree to anything.”
He expects to have more information from Raleigh Solar by the upcoming Commission meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.