BelaStar Creative and the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commrce will host a Lunch and Learn event from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 23.
Held at 824 Jefferson St. South in Lewisburg, the event will provide specific ideas to attendees on how to better connect through digital media to other businesses and to the community in general. Lunch will be provided.
This event is free to chamber members, but there is a $15 registration fee for non-members. To register, go to www.greenbrierwvchamber.org/events/details/lunch-learn-with-bela-star-creative-427. Members may RSVP to director@greenbrierwvchamber.org or by calling 304-645-2818.
Tina Alvey