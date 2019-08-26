The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 6, at Glen Jean, at the intersection of Scarbro Loop Road and W.Va. 16 in Fayette County.
The purpose of this checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.
The State Police urge the motoring public to assist them in their efforts to stop driving-under-the-influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.