Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Deputy J.F. Kelley arrested a Smoot man on drug charges in Charmco on Monday.
Kelley and Sgt. C.R. Smith took note of a vehicle parked in front of an abandoned house in an area known for illegal drug activity at around 10:15 p.m. Monday, according to a press release issued by Sheriff Bruce Sloan.
After both officers spoke with the driver, identified as Robert Ferguson, 58, of Smoot, Smith deployed his K-9. The dog gave a positive indication for drugs, and a subsequent search of the vehicle netted 41 one-mg Alprazolam pills, seven 30-mg oxycodone hydrochloride pills and 10 two-mg Alprazolam pills, the press release noted.
Ferguson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail.