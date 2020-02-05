Smith pleads not guilty to sex abuse charge

The founder of the largest private mental health counseling services pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to first-degree sexual abuse.
Hamlet Smith, 50, of Life Strategies, entered the plea during an arraignment before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling, after grand jurors indicted him in January.
Beckley Police Department officers arrested Smith in November on charges that he had forced his hand down the shirt of an adult female who had visited the office. The woman was not a client.
Through his attorney, Gerald Hayden, Smith has denied the allegations.
Smith's scheduled status hearing in Raleigh Circuit Court is set for Feb. 19 at 9 a.m.