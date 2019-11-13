The founder of the region’s largest private mental health counseling service is expected to waive his rights to a preliminary hearing, following his Oct. 28 arrest on a single felony charge of first degree sexual abuse of an adult.
Hamlet Smith, 50, of Pax, was arrested by Beckley Police Department officers in relation to an alleged Oct. 22 incident. In the criminal complaint filed before Raleigh Magistrate Tomi Peck, police allege that a young adult female visited Smith’s office for a scheduled 1 p.m. meeting. During the meeting, police allege, Smith closed the door to the office, forcibly hugged the woman, forced his hand down her blouse against her verbalized objections and then opened the door for her and kissed her forehead when she was hurriedly exiting his office.
Through his attorney, Gerald Hayden of Beckley, Smith has denied criminal wrongdoing in the matter. Hayden said earlier this month that the woman was not Smith’s client and that she is an adult.
Hayden said Monday that he has notified prosecutors that Smith plans to waive his preliminary hearing, which Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said is scheduled for Nov. 15.
Hayden said he had not yet filed the paperwork for the waiver on Monday.
The case will proceed to Raleigh Magistrate Court, once the preliminary hearing is waived, he said.
A preliminary hearing is to be held to determine whether there is enough evidence to require a trial.
First degree sexual abuse carries a penalty of one to five years in prison and requires lifetime registry as a sex offender.
Smith is also accused by a former adult female client of twice ordering her to take off her shirt and hugging her inappropriately during an emergency counseling session on March 28, one day after her husband had fatally shot himself.
The woman did not pursue criminal charges. Her attorney, Stephen New of Beckley, said his office is filing a complaint about the alleged incident with the West Virginia Board of Social Work.