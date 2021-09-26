Small plane crashes in Lansing with three passengers

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the crash of a small plane crash in Fayette County on Sunday.
Three people were aboard the plane, a single-engine Beechcraft C23, when it departed from Fayette Airport on Airport Road in Fayetteville around 11 a.m., FAA Public Affairs Specialist Maria Njoku said Sunday.
The plane crashed near Opossum Creek Road in Lansing, and the road was closed to traffic in the hours immediately following the crash, neighbors of Wild Rock West Virginia, a 650-acre housing community on Opossum Creek Road, reported Sunday.
NTSB is leading the investigation into the crash and does not identify victims of aircraft accidents.
West Virginia State Police on Sunday did not confirm Opossum Creek Road neighbors' reports that the three passengers had perished in the crash.
A second airport, New River Gorge Airport, is on Opossum Creek Road.
Wild Rock property owners and those who have been granted permission are given clearance to use the landing strip at the airport, which is also called Landings @ Wild Rock, a Wild Rock property owner reported.
The owner of New River Gorge Airport, Gary Kessler, declined to offer a statement on Sunday, pending the outcome of the NTSB investigation.