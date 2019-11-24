Within a year of taking over the SLS Land & Energy Development presidency from her father, Sarah Smith has made great strides in the company and, after acquiring ESI Services Inc. in Beckley, continues to expand SLS with the hope of holding onto her father’s work while also introducing new, innovative ideas.
According to its website, since 1978, SLS — a surveying and engineering firm with sister locations in Charleston and Glenville — has been providing surveying, engineering services, aerial mapping and environmental services.
The company announced its acquisition of ESI Services Inc. — at 254 East Beckley Plaza — in June.
In a press release, Smith said the merge was a perfect fit.
“...ESI offers similar services, and its client portfolio will allow SLS to expand its offerings to a new region and emerging industries,” she stated in an interview. “ESI has a wonderful reputation, and SLS is going to build on that legacy.”
Smith made it clear in the announcement that all six of ESI’s employees would be added to the SLS team, bringing the company’s workforce to more than 40 professionals.
At the time of the transition, Roy Shrewsbury, who co-founded ESI with Richard Triggs, was optimistic about the change.
“We’re excited to become a part of SLS. We have more than three decades of experience, and SLS has been in the game for more than 40 years.”
In October, the new Beckley SLS location had a ribbon cutting. Two drones held the ribbon as it was cut, signaling the beginning of a new era.
According to Smith, these drones have played an important role in the company’s evolution.
“The drone facet of SLS has truly opened incredible opportunities, and it fits perfectly with the environmental engineering and surveying services we’ve specialized in for years. SLS has become a one-stop shop for companies in a wide variety of industries — from oil and natural gas, to manufacturing, to construction — because they literally can depend on us from the ground up.
“I couldn’t have asked for the ceremony to have gone better than it did,” Smith said. “We had the whole summer to work through any issues we saw and acclimate to the new environment.”
Along with a new location, the company commemorated 40 years of business with a brand refresh, which resulted in an updated logo and website that debuted in August.
SLS described its new look as a “clean, contemporary brand that demonstrates ties to the Mountain State, an upward direction and an array of services that stretch from land to sky.”
“This is a time of wonderful change for SLS, so it made sense to revamp the brand,” Smith said.
This idea of a “refresh” is a common theme in Smith’s vision for the company. She said she doesn’t want to change the work that her father did, but simply build and expand on that work and give it a new look.
“Taking over for my father is exciting but a big responsibility. My vision is that I want to see SLS grow and modernize with the use of technology. I want to find ways to move forward toward the future, while still paying respects to the groundwork that he laid. SLS won’t be the same, but it will still have his influence and the same core values as before... Taking on a new role has been an honor. I love the SLS family, and we’re going to do great things.”