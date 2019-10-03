SALS will hold a used book sale this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Historic Oak Hill School, 140 School Street, Oak Hill.
A variety of topics will be available ranging from fiction, history, religion, self-help, crafts and other books.
Recent donations have included a complete set of Sue Grafton’s Kinsey Millhorn series.
Children and teenagers can also find reading material geared to their age level and interests.
CDs and a good selection of children’s DVDs are available, along with a small selection of vinyl LPs from the 60s and 70s.
Prices are $1 for hard-bound books and .50-cents for paperbacks.