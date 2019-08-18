New River Community and Technical College will offer a community education course on the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville to teach the basics of sketching and shading a projected picture.
Anyone interested in art should attend the class, a press release stated.
The class will take place Monday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tuition for the class is $125 plus a $75 fee for supplies. The supplies are then kept by attendees.
Preregistration for the class is required, and students must register before Monday, Sept. 2.
For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register visit https://www.newriver.edu/community or call a Workforce Education Program Specialist — Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or Jeanne Stone 304-883-2469.
– Jordan Nelson