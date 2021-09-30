Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday morning were collecting skeletal remains that were unearthed in Montgomery Heights on Tuesday, Fayette Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rod Perdue said.
A survey company discovered the human bones while digging in a wooded area near West Virginia Route 61, Perdue said.
Perdue said that police were also searching for clothing, jewelry and anything else that will help law enforcement identify the victim. On Wednesday, officers had not yet found personal articles at the site.
“There is no articles of any type of clothing, material, whatsoever,” said Perdue. “It’s just bones right now.”
Perdue said he did not know if the bones belonged to an adult or to a child, or whether the remains are connected to any local missing persons cases.
Investigators will send the remains to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Charleston, he added.
The discovery comes a day after several “significant pieces” of human skeletal remains were unearthed in a remote wooded area in Greenbrier County, according to Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan.
He added that he did not wish to speculate on how long the bones had been in the ground.
“It’s a skeleton,” Sloan said.