Sizable turnout for early voting around the Mountain State

If the first day of early voting in West Virginia is any indication, eligible voters in the Mountain State are just as eager as fellow citizens across the country to cast a ballot in this year’s general election.
With Election Day two weeks away, more than 40 million Americans – motivated by dual threats of the coronavirus pandemic and mail delays – had cast a ballot by mail or at early voting sites by Wednesday, representing nearly a third of all votes cast in the 2016 general election, according to a database by the United States Elections Project.
On a fall day made to order in southern West Virginia – temperatures in the mid-70s and the sun illuminating an autumn picture postcard – West Virginia residents turned out in droves to cast their ballots. Long lines were reported in several polling places throughout the state.
On the first day of early voting in Raleigh County, with workers vacuuming leaves from the courthouse lawn, more voters cast a ballot on the first day than in the 2016 presidential election, Raleigh County Deputy Clerk Cecilia Chapman said.
She said that 895 voters came to the courthouse Wednesday. While she did not provide a number for the 2016 general election, she said records show that the 2020 primary drew more early voters the first day.
“Your general elections are always more, but I ran a report for the last presidential election, and it is more than we voted on the first day of the 2016 election,” said Chapman.
The tally was not broken down by party.
“There’s so many that are registered as non-partisan that it would be hard to make that comparison,” she said. “Back in the day in Raleigh County, when Democrats outnumbered Republicans four-to-one, you know how it was going to go.
Covid precautions were in place but did not slow voters. Chapman said that all voters wore masks and that there was rarely a line. When a short line developed, she said, voters were social distanced and the line moved quickly.
“Most of the time, there was not really waiting,” she said. “We got a lot of compliments today from voters on how smooth it was.
“Everyone came in with a mask. Everyone took Q-tips (to vote) and, of course, they get to keep the ink pen that says ‘I voted.’”
The turnout was brisk across the region as well.
“It was incredible,” Wyoming County Clerk Jewell Aguilar said of the first day of early voting.
A total of 497 people voted in the four precincts across the county on Wednesday.
On the first day of early voting in the primary election, 96 people voted, she said.
“It was a steady stream of voters,” Aguilar said, adding that the wait wasn’t long.
With the courthouse closed to visitors due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the county, initials plans were to limit the number of voters to three in the lobby at one time.
She increased that number to five voters at the courthouse.
“Three can vote, while two more are being processed,” Aguilar said. “That went very well.”
The courthouse lobby will be open for voters to cast an early ballot through Oct. 31, weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Additional early voting locations include Hanover Public Library, Mullens City Hall, and Oceana City Hall during regular business hours.
Social distancing requirements (at least six feet between people) will be followed at all four sites, Aguilar said.
Poll workers will also offer masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers to voters.
The first day of early voting “went very well” in Fayette County, County Clerk Alicia Treadway said after the day was done.
“The Fayetteville location was very busy,” she said. “It was a line out the door all day until 4 o’clock, and we gave waiting permits to the ones that were in line by 4 p.m.
“Montgomery City Hall seemed to have quite a few people and a constant flow all day, and Danese was not as busy but a lot of people came out.”
A total of 578 ballots was cast early in Fayette County on Wednesday.
Voters across the state were required to wear masks inside polling places due to the coronavirus pandemic, except for people with certain medical conditions.
Active cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia have increased 25 percent in October as state officials push for more testing. There have been at least 413 virus-related deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Early voting was available at nearly 100 locations in all 55 counties. Most locations were scheduled to be open on weekdays by 9 a.m. The early voting period runs through Oct. 31.
Both the state Democratic and Republican parties have encouraged residents to vote early.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Salango, running against incumbent GOP Gov. Jim Justice, held a rally Tuesday night in Charleston to mark the start of the early voting period.
President Donald Trump, winning 68 percent of the vote in 2016, carried West Virginia by a whopping 42 percentage points. In addition to the presidential and governor’s races, voters will decide races for other statewide offices, along with U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the state Senate and House of Delegates.
More than 91,000 voters had returned absentee ballots in West Virginia as of Tuesday, or 66 percent of the ballots requested. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.
In addition, more than 1,000 voters have cast ballots using an electronic absentee method that is limited to active military and overseas voters as well as those with a qualifying disability.
As of Oct. 13, the latest date available, the state had nearly 1.27 million registered voters, of which 37 percent were Democrats, 36 percent were Republicans and 23 percent had no party affiliation, according to the secretary of state’s website.
In 2016, about 45 percent of registered state voters called themselves Democrats, compared to 31 percent Republicans and about 21 percent with no party affiliation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.