A sixth candidate to enter the Beckley mayoral race, Marvin Robinson, said that Beckley should be a "college-friendly" town and that residents should be included more often in decision-making at Beckley Common Council.
Robinson also wants Council meetings streamlined and a special website to allow citizens to comment, ask questions and make suggestions about issues before Council. He said infrastructure and maintenance of Board of Public Works employees, Beckley firefighters and other city workers is on his agenda.
"I'm credible. I'm capable, and I'm ethical," Robinson said. "I think people should know that."
A 27-year veteran of Beckley Police Department, Robinson is a lifelong resident of Beckley. He has a bachelor of arts degree from the former Beckley College, a bachelor of science degree from Bluefield State College and a master's degree in leadership justice from Marshall University.
He also served 29 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, he reported.
"I just got tired of this town being stagnant," said Robinson, explaining his desire to seek the mayor's seat. "It's not progressing at any, at all.
"We're losing very well-trained safety staff, as well as people from the Board of Public Works and fire department and everywhere else," he added. "We've got to maintain our infrastructure.
"It definitely needs improvement. Look at some of these streets around here."
Robinson, who lost a bid for mayor to the late Emmett Pugh in 2007, said the decision-making process is "not open enough."
"It's a lot of things that goes on, and things that's being done, that the people doesn't even know about," charged Robinson. "We should have one voice.
"It's important to me to maintain an open, transparent process with the citizens of Beckley and the members of our local government.
"People have been ignored there," Robinson said. "It's obvious. You have people that's on Council and the mayor himself that completely ignores them, do not listen to them, do not care.
"We elect these officials to be heard. I wouldn't want somebody to come to me and tell me about their problems, and I just sweep it under the rug, or, as soon as they get out of my eyesight, I forgot about it."
He said that sidewalks are in disrepair.
Robinson said he is open to working with West Virginia University Institute of Technology administrators.
"My door will always be open for new ideas, new discussions (with WVU Tech administrators)," he said. "Not just one-sided, 'cause the college comes in and says, 'I want you to put x amount of this in town,' and I just bring the full Council in to do it, without having the townspeople in for input or the downtown business people, for their input.
"We've got to think about it. This is our town."
He said he supports WVU Tech's presence in downtown Beckley.
"Beckley needs a college," he said. "We have a lot of students there that can't afford to go to college elsewhere.
"I love WVU Tech. I know you've mentioned the word 'college town.'
"You've got to be 'college-friendly,'" he corrected. "I like a college-friendly town.
"Kids do need places to go, to hang out, and things to do. There's more than academics. It's a way of life, too."
Robinson added he is in favor of community policing and making sure the police are highly visible in various neighborhoods.
"I like to see police officers downtown," he said. "Instead of being reactive, I like to see a more proactive approach to it."
He added that he supports those who are fighting addiction.
Despite a recent survey by Raleigh County Community Action Association and city officials which reports there are only three homeless people currently in Raleigh County, Robinson said he believes downtown does have a homeless problem. Given the chance, he said he knows where the homeless people are and what they are doing.
Robinson said he is open to helping build a new homeless shelter but that citizens of any affected neighborhood would have to be notified and agree to the presence of such a facility.
"I don't know if the citizens want the shelter to be built inside or on the outskirts of Beckley, or outside, and that has to be discussed," he said. "Usually they put it in poor neighborhoods. They don't discuss it with the neighborhood; they just do it."
The city should use its capability to live-stream Council meetings for those who are elderly or unable to come out to the meetings, he said.
"Have a place where they can send their questions," he said. "It can be answered at the next Council meeting.
"Have it set up where they can log in and address a question or say something they'd like to say," he said. "We've got the technology to do that.
"If I'm mayor, that's one of the things I would address probably immediately."
Robinson is dating Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock.
He is not a mail-in candidate, as was reported in The Register-Herald in an earlier article.