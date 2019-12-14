Two sisters who were arrested earlier this week on felony charges related to the 2018 death of an 8-year-old Oak Hill girl had each paid their $100,000 bond and were out of Southern Regional Jail on Saturday morning, a jail official reported.
Sherie Titchenell, 35, of Oak Hill, was arrested Monday night on one count each of death of a child by a parent, guardian or a custodian and child neglect causing death, both felonies.
Her sister, Julie Titchenell Browning, 36, also of Oak Hill, was arrested Tuesday morning on identical charges, along with the child's father, 34-year-old Marty Browning Jr. of Oak Hill.
Browning was still in jail on Saturday morning, the SRJ representative verified.
Julie was the live-in girlfriend of the girl's father at the time of the victim's death, and Sherie lived with them.
Sherie was identified in court documents as the primary caretaker to the victim and to Julie's three children. All four children lived in the house with the three adults.
Oak Hill Police Department detective Sgt. James Pack reported in court documents that the victim, Raylee Browning, 8, died of complications caused by pneumonia on Dec. 26, 2018, and that she had a severe infection at the time of her death that should have been apparent to her father and the two women in the house.
The criminal complaint alleges that Raylee had been starved, forced to drink out of a toilet after the adults "grounded" her from having liquids for three days and that she was forced to wear a diaper and sleep on the floor at night.
Julie's three children were barred by Sherie from talking to Raylee, and the girl was allegedly homeschooled by Sherie, who denied her an education and forced her to stand in the hallway while Julie's children studied. If Raylee made a noise or touched a wall in the hallway, she was allegedly forced to walk the hall for hours.
On Christmas, she had been sick and propped up on a mattress that she was allowed to stay on during daytime hours, the criminal complaint alleges.
Julie was the reigning Mrs. Oak Leaf Festival when she was arrested.
Pageant officials announced Tuesday that her title has been removed.