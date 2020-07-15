LEWISBURG — Engineers had to be called in on an emergency basis when the Greenbrier County seat saw a sinkhole develop at a downtown intersection Friday.
Remediation of the problem will likely take a major bite out of Lewisburg’s $400,000 contingency fund for the fiscal year that began July 1, according to Treasurer Susan Honaker. She said the estimated cost to stabilize the sinkhole is $300,000.
The depression became visible beside the 14-foot tall retaining wall that supports a corner of Premier Bank’s parking lot at the corner of Lafayette and Randolph streets, Public Works director Roger Pence reported to city council Tuesday evening.
“We have a strategy to get the engineering done,” he said, noting that it is essential to move quickly to address the problem before it worsens.
Council concurred with Pence’s assessment and allocated up to $25,000 for the engineering study. Once the study is complete, the project to shore up the street’s underpinnings will be put out to bid.
Pence said he and Chapman Engineering’s Greg Belcher conducted a preliminary examination of the site during which they found aging box culverts that were designed to control storm water runoff under the pavement had deteriorated badly. The bottoms of those culverts, he said, “are like swiss cheese,” and for some time have been allowing storm runoff to drain directly into the limestone caves that honeycomb the city’s subsurface.
It appears that the old culverts will need to be replaced with a drainage system that will carry the water runoff to the spring injection well at Montwell Commons, just down the street from the sinkhole.
Interim city manager Misty Hill noted that, while the sinkhole is on a side street, it edges a busy intersection traversed by a lot of heavy trucks carrying foodstuffs to nearby restaurants, adding to the urgency of repairs.
Pence assured council that there is no indication the pavement will further collapse as long as remediation is carried out as quickly as possible. To wait, he said, risks the formation of additional sinkholes and more erosion in that vicinity.
As a temporary measure, Pence said he would put a road plate overtop of the hole and continue to monitor it. The edge of the road — including a few Randolph Street parking spaces — is roped off, with orange barrels and cones serving as an additional barrier.
Pence said engineers believe one lane of the intersecting streets can remain open even during construction.
This isn’t Pence’s first experience with a sinkhole appearing in a downtown street.
In July of 2016, a larger sinkhole than the one that opened up Friday rapidly expanded in Stratton Alley behind City Hall. That alley was eventually closed to vehicles altogether.
