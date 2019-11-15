Rachelyn Primm will present a concert of Christmas music evocative of the 1950s at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A Chicago-based singer originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, Primm boasts a traditional style. This concert will include holiday songs such as “White Christmas,” “Run, Rudolph, Run” and “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.”
Light refreshments will follow the concert.
The library is at 344 Main Street, West. For further information, call 304-536-1171.
Tina Alvey