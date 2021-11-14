Beckley Police Dept. Alumni Association is planning a “murder” this Christmas, along with a menu that might have tempted Hercule Poirot into tasting the pudding.
The 2021 Christmas Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre with “Murder and Merriment” will bring “Silent Night, Deadly Night” to Historic Black Knight Municipal Park for the holidays.
The audience will help to “solve” the “murder” in the interactive play, and all proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Raleigh County.
“Eight guests are staying at a luxury ski resort when a blizzard hits and an avalanche closes down the only road leading down the mountain,” the website at murderandmerriment.com describes the plot. “The power goes out and when lights are restored, it is discovered that the resort owner is found stabbed to death!”
Tim Berry, a local real estate broker and founding member of BPD Alumni Association, and the Murder Mystery Troupe actors have brought other shows to Historic Black Knight over the past two years, including a Frank Sinatra tribute show and a Rat Pack show. Both were sold-out events and benefited the animal shelter.
“We’ve had such a good response over the past two or three years,” said Berry, who owns Tim Berry Real Estate. “And now that it seems things are going along a lot better, as far as we’re getting the entertainment starting back up again, we’re looking to see everybody out. “We’ve sold every one out so far, and we’ll sell this one out, too, I figure.”
The Murder Mystery Troupe performs interactive shows in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Actors and troupe founders Lee Dean and George R. Snider III are well-received when they perform in Beckley.
The show includes dinner, prepared by Historic Black Knight staff and chef Jeremiah Johnson.
The buffet will offer fried chicken, roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, corn bread salad, rolls and salad. Dessert is bread pudding and three berry cobbler.
Ticket price is $50, which includes the dinner and the show.
“Silent Night, Deadly Night” starts in the Historic Black Knight Ballroom at 2400 S. Kanawha Street on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m.
Reservations and tickets are available by calling 304-222-0940.
— Jessica Farrish